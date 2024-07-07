Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 4,377 Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FNCL. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $482,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Q3 Asset Management grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 253.5% during the 1st quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 271,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,128,000 after buying an additional 194,726 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 5,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 311,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,510,000 after buying an additional 5,073 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Stock Performance

FNCL opened at $58.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 0.96. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $59.77.

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Financials 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US financial companies across the entire market-cap spectrum. FNCL was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

