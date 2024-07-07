Mission Wealth Management LP Has $252,000 Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 24.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Sanofi by 163.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $49.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.59. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $55.72. The firm has a market cap of $125.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Sanofi had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

