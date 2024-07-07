SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLU. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VLU opened at $172.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $343.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.87. SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF has a 1-year low of $137.59 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $171.75 and a 200-day moving average of $167.84.

SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (VLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Low Valuation Tilt index. The fund tracks an index that weights securities according to a combination of fundamental factors, and aims to find those with lower prices relative to valuations. VLU was launched on Oct 24, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:VLU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Value Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.