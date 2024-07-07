Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 2,410 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 114,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,410 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.3% of Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $18,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $347,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Chevron by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,580,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,566,000 after purchasing an additional 177,944 shares in the last quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the third quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 12,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 106,355 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,934,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 2,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.24, for a total value of $421,196.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,581,279. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $154.31 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70. The stock has a market cap of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.18 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

