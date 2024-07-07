Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $202,000 in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,536,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $38,661,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $10,848,000. PBCay One RSC Ltd purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $10,329,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total value of $188,798.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,327.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Julianne Bruno sold 3,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.09, for a total transaction of $188,798.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,745 shares in the company, valued at $378,327.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 19,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.91, for a total transaction of $1,173,157.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,468,589.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

CRSP stock opened at $53.10 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.70. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $37.55 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.53 million. The company’s revenue was down 99.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.51 EPS for the current year.

About CRISPR Therapeutics

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.