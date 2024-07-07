Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $655,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030,247 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after buying an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after buying an additional 570,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 436,997 shares during the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at $19,532,240.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total value of $2,887,844.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at $6,669,545.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $331.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.32 and its 200 day moving average is $293.15. The stock has a market cap of $75.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.01. Trane Technologies plc has a 52-week low of $184.02 and a 52-week high of $345.46.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.79.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

