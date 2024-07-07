Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 10,957.1% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $72,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $77.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.39. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $62.87 and a 52 week high of $81.74.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.