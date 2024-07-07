Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Cut by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Genuine Parts by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Union Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 740.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPC. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $167.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.75.

Genuine Parts Trading Down 0.7 %

Genuine Parts stock opened at $132.45 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $126.35 and a 52 week high of $170.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.35.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The specialty retailer reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

