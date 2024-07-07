8,013 Shares in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 8,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 840.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 932,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after acquiring an additional 833,321 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,299,000. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,612,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 516,378 shares during the last quarter. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,861,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,039,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 135,420 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Price Performance

DFIS opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

About Dimensional International Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.