Mission Wealth Management LP Buys Shares of 1,528 The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNC. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 53,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,624,000 after buying an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 16,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total transaction of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,132 shares of company stock valued at $328,809 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $156.51 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.11.
The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.06%.
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.
