Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Purchases 4,751 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 45.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,181 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 105.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 16,873 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 220,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,299,000 after purchasing an additional 22,686 shares during the period.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on PBR shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a report on Thursday, June 27th. HSBC raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

PBR opened at $14.73 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $13.02 and a 1-year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0288 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is currently 26.45%.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

