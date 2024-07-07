Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,855 Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 111.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 14,843 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 39,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 76,089.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 43,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 43,371 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $193,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 5.3 %

NYSE:PLTR opened at $27.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a PE ratio of 226.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.29 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $634.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.88 million. On average, research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PLTR shares. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $440,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,595,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,133,328.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 6,285,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $134,076,817.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 64,520,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,224,376.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,372,153 shares of company stock worth $239,941,245. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

