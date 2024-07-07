5,295 Shares in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE) Acquired by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XONE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned about 0.06% of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after buying an additional 10,572 shares during the period. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000.

BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF stock opened at $49.40 on Friday. BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.44 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

About BondBloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg One Year Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XONE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of one year. XONE was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

