Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes $275,000 Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,930 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 18.8% during the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,978 shares during the period. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $948,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 176,901 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth $4,777,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,372 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIKE Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NKE opened at $75.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.29 and a 12-month high of $123.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 39.68%.

Insider Activity

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.19.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Recommended Stories

