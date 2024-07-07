Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,827,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 52,170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,120,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Waste Management from $211.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.61.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $210.33 on Friday. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $214.54. The company has a market cap of $84.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.42, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $208.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.10%.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

