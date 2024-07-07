Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Boosts Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 137.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,325,321 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,563,843,000 after acquiring an additional 81,122 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,940,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,302,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,888,205 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,538,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,038,597,000 after purchasing an additional 251,289 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,101,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $851,971,000 after buying an additional 12,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 95.9% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,986,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $435,593,000 after buying an additional 972,531 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL stock opened at $182.77 on Friday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $199.59.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ODFL. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective (down from $225.00) on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.18.

View Our Latest Analysis on ODFL

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

