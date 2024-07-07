Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VCIT. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Defined Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roger Wittlin Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $80.48 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.93.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.