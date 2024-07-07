Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Purchased by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,965,328.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,550,453.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROP opened at $562.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $472.18 and a 12 month high of $569.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $542.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $543.26.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.77%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.82.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

