Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Invests $308,000 in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 12,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Douglas Dynamics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE:PLOW opened at $21.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $499.67 million, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.35 and a 52 week high of $35.39.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $95.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.50 million. Analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

