Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Takes $344,000 Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 4,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHY opened at $81.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.62. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.55 and a twelve month high of $82.39.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a $0.2704 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

