Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.70

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.70 and traded as high as C$1.85. Hemisphere Energy shares last traded at C$1.82, with a volume of 51,472 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Hemisphere Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.90 in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.70 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$178.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 2.08.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.90 million. Hemisphere Energy had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 42.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 0.29806 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp. and changed its name to Hemisphere Energy Corporation in April 2009.

