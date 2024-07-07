iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $42.29

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF (NYSEARCA:EZA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.29 and traded as high as $44.40. iShares MSCI South Africa ETF shares last traded at $44.32, with a volume of 354,935 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a market capitalization of $279.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EZA. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 63.2% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 131,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,168,000 after buying an additional 51,097 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Polianta Ltd boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,325,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Africa ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000.

About iShares MSCI South Africa ETF

iShares MSCI South Africa ETF, formerly iShares MSCI South Africa Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the South African market, as measured by the MSCI South Africa Index (the Index).

