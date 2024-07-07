Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.67

Shares of Intermap Technologies Co. (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.67 and traded as low as C$0.47. Intermap Technologies shares last traded at C$0.47, with a volume of 244,500 shares trading hands.

Intermap Technologies Stock Down 6.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.67. The firm has a market cap of C$19.73 million, a PE ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 202.94, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Intermap Technologies (TSE:IMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$2.26 million during the quarter.

Intermap Technologies Corporation, a geospatial intelligence company, provides various geospatial solutions and analytics in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company offers core digital map products comprising digital surface model, a digital elevation model that measures the top surface of the earth and objects located on it; digital terrain model, provides a geometrically correct reference frame over which other data layers, such as aerial photography and other types of images; multi-frequency orthorectified radar imagery, offers terrain features, including roads, trees, and buildings for other mapping applications; and NEXTMap One, offers a precision, 3D geospatial data at an unprecedented 1-meter resolution.

