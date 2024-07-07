Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.79

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $5.51. Advanced Info Service Public shares last traded at $5.51, with a volume of 234 shares trading hands.

Advanced Info Service Public Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Get Advanced Info Service Public alerts:

Advanced Info Service Public (OTCMKTS:AVIFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Advanced Info Service Public had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter.

About Advanced Info Service Public

Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited, together its subsidiaries, provides communication products and services primarily in Thailand. It is involved in the operation of cellular telephone networks, networks, and telecommunication and internet services. The company also distributes handsets; cash cards and electronic payment services; and internet equipment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Info Service Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Info Service Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.