Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.52

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.52 and traded as low as $22.24. Sekisui House shares last traded at $22.27, with a volume of 31,513 shares trading hands.
Sekisui House Stock Up 0.7 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $14.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.68.
Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The construction company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter. Sekisui House had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 6.64%.
Sekisui House Company Profile
Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.
