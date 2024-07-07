JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $587.56

JG Boswell (OTCMKTS:BWEL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $587.56 and traded as low as $562.00. JG Boswell shares last traded at $562.00, with a volume of 250 shares changing hands.

JG Boswell Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $570.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.44.

JG Boswell Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

About JG Boswell

JG Boswell Company produces, processes, and markets pima cotton. It is also involved in processing tomatoes for paste and seed crops, as well as livestock operations in Central California. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Pasadena, California.

