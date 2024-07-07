Investview (OTCMKTS:INVU) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Investview shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 261,300 shares changing hands.
Investview Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Investview
Investview, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial products and services in the areas of financial education, digital assets, and related technology for individuals. The company's services include market research, analysis, education regarding equities, and tools designed to assist the self-directed investor in navigating the financial markets, including equities, options, FOREX, ETFs, binary options, and cryptocurrency.
