CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.05. CommScope shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 3,225,082 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.

CommScope Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $227.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CommScope by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after buying an additional 2,745,209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after buying an additional 1,280,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CommScope by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,068,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP increased its stake in CommScope by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 777,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.

Featured Articles

