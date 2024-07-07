CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.05. CommScope shares last traded at $1.07, with a volume of 3,225,082 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COMM. StockNews.com upgraded CommScope from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of CommScope from $2.00 to $1.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.02.
CommScope Price Performance
CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. CommScope had a negative net margin of 30.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.75%. As a group, analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CommScope
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in CommScope by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,071,560 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CommScope by 8.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,076,845 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,578,000 after buying an additional 2,745,209 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CommScope by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,790,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,330,000 after buying an additional 1,280,636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in CommScope by 217.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,561,443 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after buying an additional 1,068,969 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brigade Capital Management LP increased its stake in CommScope by 202.3% during the 4th quarter. Brigade Capital Management LP now owns 777,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.04% of the company’s stock.
CommScope Company Profile
CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. The company operates through Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS), and Access Network Solutions (ANS) segments.
