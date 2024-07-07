Victoria (LON:VCP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $238.25

Victoria PLC (LON:VCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 238.25 ($3.01) and traded as low as GBX 162.40 ($2.05). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 163.80 ($2.07), with a volume of 21,264 shares trading hands.

Victoria Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of £186.13 million, a PE ratio of -117.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,494.32, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 192.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 237.63.

Insider Activity

In other Victoria news, insider Philippe Hamers bought 6,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.53) per share, for a total transaction of £12,834 ($16,233.24). Company insiders own 34.76% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Turkey, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through four segments: UK & Europe Soft Flooring, UK & Europe Ceramic Tiles, Australia, and North America.

