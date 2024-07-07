Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.24

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.12. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 66,169 shares trading hands.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.24.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.