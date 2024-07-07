Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.36

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.36 and traded as low as C$2.83. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 3,650 shares changing hands.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$37.20 million, a P/E ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.65, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.36.

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

