Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $79.03

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 79.03 ($1.00) and traded as low as GBX 75 ($0.95). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 75 ($0.95), with a volume of 446 shares.

Kerry Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 78.29 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 79.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £129.89 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.06, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

