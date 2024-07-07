Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.88

Adecco Group AG (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.88 and traded as low as $16.98. Adecco Group shares last traded at $17.07, with a volume of 24,704 shares trading hands.
Separately, Barclays raised shares of Adecco Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th.
Adecco Group (OTCMKTS:AHEXY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter. Adecco Group had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adecco Group AG will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.
Adecco Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides human resource services to businesses and organizations in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, and North Africa. It offers flexible placement, permanent placement, outsourcing, training, upskilling and reskilling, career transition and workforce transformation, consulting, talent academy, digital staffing solutions under the Adecco, Akkodis, General Assembly, Badenoch + Clark, Lee Hecht Harrison, pontoon, Spring Professional, Adia, Modis, and YOSS brand names.
