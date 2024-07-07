Rune (RUNE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $35,237.45

Rune (RUNE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 7th. Rune has a market cap of $68,847.45 and $35,237.45 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One Rune token can now be purchased for $3.51 or 0.00006115 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rune Token Profile

Rune’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 3.4587924 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $37,964.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

