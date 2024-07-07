AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.32. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 52,303 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, ATB Capital cut their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.

Get AKITA Drilling alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on AKITA Drilling

AKITA Drilling Stock Up 1.5 %

AKITA Drilling Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$50.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.47.

(Get Free Report)

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AKITA Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AKITA Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.