AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.47 and traded as low as C$1.32. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$1.33, with a volume of 52,303 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, ATB Capital cut their target price on AKITA Drilling from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th.
AKITA Drilling Company Profile
AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.
