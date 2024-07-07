TLA Worldwide (LON:TLA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.70

TLA Worldwide Plc (LON:TLA – Get Free Report) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.38 ($0.02). TLA Worldwide shares last traded at GBX 1.70 ($0.02), with a volume of 2,672,752 shares.

TLA Worldwide Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £2.44 million and a P/E ratio of -0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1.70.

About TLA Worldwide

TLA Worldwide plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated talent representation and sports marketing company in the United Kingdom, North America, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Baseball Representation and Sports Marketing. The company assists the on-field activities of baseball players, including various aspects of a player's contract negotiation; assists the on-field and off-field activities of athletes; represents broadcasters and coaches in respect of their contract negotiations; and manages and produces events primarily in sports.

