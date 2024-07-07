First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.96

Shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $9.96 and traded as low as $9.10. First US Bancshares shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 7,519 shares traded.

First US Bancshares Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.96.

First US Bancshares (NASDAQ:FUSB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter. First US Bancshares had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $9.91 million during the quarter.

First US Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. First US Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.93%.

In other First US Bancshares news, EVP William C. Mitchell sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $35,074.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,246 shares in the company, valued at $180,565.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First US Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First US Bancshares stock. Gendell Jeffrey L increased its holdings in shares of First US Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,290 shares during the quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 4.97% of First US Bancshares worth $3,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

First US Bancshares Company Profile

First US Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First US Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and time deposits.

