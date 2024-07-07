Compound (COMP) Hits Market Capitalization of $388.10 Million

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last week, Compound has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $388.10 million and $36.67 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Compound token can currently be purchased for approximately $46.43 or 0.00080902 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00022737 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00010528 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000090 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,359,546 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance.

Compound Token Trading

