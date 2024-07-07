Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $870,555.05

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. Over the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $193.44 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.57 or 0.00013191 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00009172 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,427.92 or 1.00075219 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00011970 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000901 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00006457 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00068340 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00141526 USD and is up 2.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $173.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

