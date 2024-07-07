Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stake in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Mission Wealth Management LP lessened its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,506 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Badger Meter were worth $891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Badger Meter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

BMI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $151.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Northcoast Research raised Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Badger Meter from $147.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.50.

BMI stock opened at $187.38 on Friday. Badger Meter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.06 and a twelve month high of $202.81. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.60 and a 200 day moving average of $168.26.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $196.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.25 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities market. The company also provides flow instrumentation products, including meters, valves, and other sensing instruments to measure and control fluids going through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, and other liquids and gases to original equipment manufacturers as the primary flow measurement device within a product or system, as well as through manufacturers' representatives.

