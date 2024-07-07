Mission Wealth Management LP Has $827,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at $7,051,617. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSX stock opened at $138.40 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $94.51 and a 1 year high of $174.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.07.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

