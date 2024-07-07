Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 449 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,443 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KBR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in KBR in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KBR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KBR

In other news, EVP Sonia Galindo sold 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $307,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,994. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KBR shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KBR from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised KBR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Read Our Latest Report on KBR

KBR Stock Performance

KBR stock opened at $63.91 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. KBR had a positive return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KBR Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently -31.25%.

KBR Profile

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.