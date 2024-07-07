Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II (NYSEARCA:SABA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Price Performance

Shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64. Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II has a 52 week low of $7.28 and a 52 week high of $8.70.

About Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Saba Capital Management, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

