Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $28.27

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 28.27 ($0.36) and traded as low as GBX 21.15 ($0.27). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 21.80 ($0.28), with a volume of 2,402,383 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.14) target price on shares of Pantheon Resources in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

About Pantheon Resources

The company has a market cap of £205.84 million, a PE ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 29.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 28.31.

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

Featured Stories

