Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $636.19

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 636.19 ($8.05) and traded as low as GBX 604.69 ($7.65). Tate & Lyle shares last traded at GBX 612.50 ($7.75), with a volume of 1,375,771 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 760 ($9.61) to GBX 790 ($9.99) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($10.88) price objective on shares of Tate & Lyle in a report on Wednesday, May 29th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.89. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 1,392.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 661.41 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 636.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.16) dividend. This is an increase from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $6.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. Tate & Lyle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4,318.18%.

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

