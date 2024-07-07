Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.52

Shares of Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.52 and traded as low as $1.29. Spero Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.31, with a volume of 60,886 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $70.73 million, a PE ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.63.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 35.42%. Equities analysts predict that Spero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Spero Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after buying an additional 418,742 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% in the first quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spero Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.