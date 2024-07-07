Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $805.76

Shares of Safestore Holdings Plc (LON:SAFE – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 805.76 ($10.19) and traded as low as GBX 760.50 ($9.62). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 791 ($10.01), with a volume of 473,582 shares changing hands.

Safestore Trading Up 1.9 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 888.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 826.41 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 805.37.

Safestore Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 4th will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.13) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 4th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,370.79%.

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self storage group with 190 stores on 31 October 2023, comprising 133 wholly owned stores in the UK (including 73 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool, Sheffield, Leeds, Newcastle, and Bristol), 29 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 11 stores in Spain, 11 stores in the Netherlands and 6 stores in Belgium.

