PPHE Hotel Group (LON:PPH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,314.92

PPHE Hotel Group Limited (LON:PPH – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,314.92 ($16.63) and traded as low as GBX 1,290 ($16.32). PPHE Hotel Group shares last traded at GBX 1,335 ($16.89), with a volume of 41,042 shares changing hands.

PPHE Hotel Group Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,370.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,316.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 220.34. The firm has a market cap of £561.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,518.87 and a beta of 1.07.

About PPHE Hotel Group

PPHE Hotel Group Limited owns, co-owns, develops, leases, operates, and franchises full-service upscale, upper upscale, and lifestyle hotels in the Netherlands, Germany, Hungary, Croatia, Serbia, Italy, Austria, and the United Kingdom. It owns and operates hotels and resorts under the Park Plaza, the art'otel, Radisson Collection, and the Arena Campsites brands, as well as the Arena Hotels & Apartments.

