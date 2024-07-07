Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 2,885 Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CCEP. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Price Performance

CCEP stock opened at $73.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.19. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 52 week low of $56.28 and a 52 week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CCEP shares. StockNews.com downgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCEP

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.