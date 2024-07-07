Prosperity Consulting Group LLC Makes New $375,000 Investment in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Foundation Advisors bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 3rd quarter worth $810,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $609,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get ProShares Ultra QQQ alerts:

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:QLD opened at $106.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $53.72 and a 52 week high of $107.11.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Profile

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.